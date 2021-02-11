The last time it was this cold for this long minimum wage was $3.35

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks is no stranger to cold weather. However, it has been 38 years since temperatures in the Ozarks have stayed below freezing for several days.

In December of 1983, the Ozarks was part of a deep-freeze where temperatures stayed below freezing for 13 consecutive days. If the forecast holds, we will have a chance of tying that record next Friday, February 19th.

The last time Springfield hit single digits was in January of 2018 when we clocked in with -8°F.

The longest below-freezing cold stretch for Springfield was 24 consecutive days below freezing in 1895. A record not many wish to break.