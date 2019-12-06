1  of  3
The last reaming coal smokestacks at James River Power Station will be retired

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last two reaming coal smokestacks at James River Power Station will be retired.

City Utilities voted to begin that process.

Both units are decades old and haven’t been used for a year.

Newer coal units were added in 2011.

Plus, the city also added more renewable energy contractors to make up for the retiring coal units.

The process still has to be approved by the Southwest Power Pool.

City utilities also decided tonight to rename the park at follows lake, “Miller Park,” in honor of general manager Scott Miller’s retirement.

