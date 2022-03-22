SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Voters in Greene County have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Voters who are homebound or will be out of town on election day (April 5) can use the form found on the County Clerk’s website.

Absentee ballots that are mailed in must be filled out, notarized, mailed, and received by the clerk before 7:00 p.m. on election day.

In-person absentee voting hours are available for people who cannot make it to their polling place on April 5. If you want to vote absentee in person, make sure to bring a valid form of identification. All hours are at the County Clerk’s office at 940 North Boonville in the historic courthouse, or the Greene County Elections Center at 1126 North Boonville.

Voting hours are:

8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. through Monday, April 4

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Elections Center

The April 5 ballot for Greene County asks voters to decide two Springfield School Board members as well as other funding issues for schools in the county, and city offices.