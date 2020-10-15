The Kitchen to move into new support service center this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Kitchen, inc. will be moving to its new Sam and June Hamra Family Support Service Center in two weeks.

The center is located right north of the Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone intersection. Construction for the center started last August.

The organization posted on Twitter Thursday that the current donation center will close October 19th, and their support services will close October 22nd; both services will reopen at the new center Monday, October 26th.

Rare Breed and the Emergency Shelter will remain open

The new center will include the agency’s case management team members under one roof on the first floor and administrative offices on the second floor. A two-story warehouse will also be included.

The structure is Phase Two of The Kitchen’s O’Reilly Family Campus, which includes a shelter that opened in November of 2018 for short-term housing of the homeless as the agency works clients toward permanent housing elsewhere.