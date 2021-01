SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A non-profit in Springfield is looking for volunteers to help organize one of its facilities.

The Kitchen Inc. said the volunteers will help a professional organizer sort and clean at the Rare Breed Youth Outreach Center.

From Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 29, people can sign up for different times by emailing eherbig@thekitcheninc.org or by calling 417-225-7415.

Groups or individual volunteers are welcome to help.