The Kevin and Liz Show has been canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It was revealed this morning that the Kevin and Liz show on KGBX was canceled.

This comes after there were rumors that iHeartMedia Inc. was going to have layoff employees company-wide.

Liz Delany broke the news to Facebook this morning. She said, “Before you hear it elsewhere, the Kevin and Liz show was canceled as of today, I love this community and I’ve been proud to serve it during these last 21 years. Thank you all for supporting us for so long. I’m going to miss talking to you every day. God bless you, Liz.”

Delany has confirmed that she is no longer an employee of iHeartMedia Inc.

Kevin Howard said on Twitter, “It’s been a heck of a ride so far. 25 years in Springfield. Don’t worry, it’s not over. I’m just getting a second wind.”

iHeartMedia Inc. owns more than 800 radio stations. According to the KGBX website, the Springfield stations are KGBX (105.9), Alice (95.5), The Wolf (100.5) and US97.

iHeartMedia Inc. announced earlier this week that the company is restructuring. To read more about iHeartMedia Inc. restructuring announcement click here.

This is a developing story.