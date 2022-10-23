SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all.

“We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building this facility.”

The space has taken over the original space where Missouri state university usually holds its summer tent theater.

Today students and visitors all had the opportunity to tour the new grounds named after donor John Goodman, an actor, and MSU alumnus.

“This is another venue for them to continue their training in theater and dance and for this to occur. And, with the use of current technology, it’s a win for us at the university,” said Templeton.

The open-air amphitheater is surrounded by the art park just outside of Craig Hall, for those who walk the campus and drive past on national to see.

The new theater can also serve as an outdoor classroom, has high-tech sound and lighting, and will be able to hold 350 seats.