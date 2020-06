SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) won’t be extending the tax deadline for 2019.

The tax filing and payment deadline is coming up on July 15. The original deadline was extended from April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IRS says penalties and interest will happen to those who have unpaid balances on July 16.

For those who can’t make the deadline, people can file for an extension to October 15.

