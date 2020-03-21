The impact on funeral homes due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As many are transitioning to avoid contact with others, some are having to determine how they can gather to honor loved ones who have recently passed.

Community leaders have banned large gatherings and funeral homes are now abiding by those rules.

In Springfield, the Lohmeyer Funeral Home says besides staff they have limited attendance by family and friends to only 10 people at a time.

Although not everyone can meet together all at once, families are still able to stagger visitations and services to allow multiple groups in.

But with no end in sight, Brian Simmons, the owner of Springfield Mortuary Services, says funeral homes and families still have options.

“They’ve had to postpone some altogether and cut down on viewings or just delay services altogether,” Simmons said. “It’s just going to just be a fact of life until I think until this pandemic has subsided. Perhaps do something private now and then think of a more public memorial service later, at a later date.”

Staff at Lohmeyer say they have had families decide to hold a celebration of life service as soon as the bans are lifted.

The funeral home also says they are working on giving families an option to record the service so it can be shown to others later.