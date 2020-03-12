The impact of the coronavirus on churches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Churches are working to keep their congregations safe and healthy from the coronavirus by discouraging hugs, handshaking and passing contribution trays.

According to Clay Goddard, the Well Health director, the department is working on setting up a guidance for churches.

At “The Venues’ the associate pastor, Ben Stringer, said they’ve always had a really high level and focus on sanitation, health and well being.

“It’s a balance for us because we want people to be invested in the community and that’s part of a healthy spiritual life but it’s hard to be healthy spiritually if you’re not healthy physically so you have to be thoughtful about it we want people to do that,” Stringer said.

They’ve modified the way they greet at the church with a distance. Constantly disinfecting the area and encouraging everyone to use the church’s hand sanitizers and washing hands constantly.

The church is also urging anyone who may be sick in or in the highly susceptible category to stay home. They can watch service on Fackbook live or watch live streaming on their website.

These are the things the department is encouraging.

Goodard is obviously concerned about those 60 and over being exposed to the virus.

“I’ll tell you a personal story…I sat down with my 77-year-old mother with my sisters the other day and I said you’ve been going to church your whole life,” Goddard said. “Its not going to hurt you, maybe consider taking a few months off because I’m not ready to lose her and she would fall into that risk category.”