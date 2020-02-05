The impact of snow days on those who make a living on appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dentists, doctors, estheticians, and hairstylists all count on appointments for a living. But when winter weather rolls in, most can count on cancellations.

Dove and Crow Salon, in downtown Springfield, would on any other day be full of clients but, on a day when forecasts called for snow, you can forget about being busy.

“I completely expect everybody to cancel so I expected it to be just a sit around thinking day, so it’s turned out as planned,” said Larry Hillhouse, co-owner of Dove and Crow Salon.

“People are calling in left and right,” Hillhouse explained to Ozarks First reporter Bailey Strohl.

“You’re trying to move everybody up so you can just get out of here early, but then you have to reschedule during another busy schedule like your next few days and you usually can’t get them in for like a week or the week after. So it’s kind of tough on you.”

Hillhouse says being a stylist in nice because you can make your own schedule, but it’s hard when outside factors come into play.

“A normal job an hourly paying job you get paid per hour,” Hillhouse said “You’re here no matter what. You can sit around and make money, while we don’t just sit around and make money, we have to be working to make money so do I depend on that money.”

The best piece of advice for new stylists, according to Hillhouse, is to save money for those rainy days. He says it also helps to remain positive. After all, working in an empty salon beats working out in the cold.