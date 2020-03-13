The impact of COVID-19 on Branson attractions

BRANSON, Mo. — Theme parks, broadway shows, and cruise ships are all temporarily closing due to COVID-19, but what about attractions and shows in Branson?

Local government officials are trying to figure out what they should do to help stop COVID-19 from spreading to the area.

As of right now, the only cancellation is Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

The attraction will temporarily close down on March 16.

In addition, Silver Dollar City (SDC) will be delaying its opening until Saturday, March 28.

Plus, there will be reduced seating on the Showboat Branson Belle.

Earlier this week, SDC released a statement saying its planning to add more hand-sanitation stations in all parks and disinfect surfaces more frequently to stop the spread of germs.

Branson mayor, Edd Akers, says people are free to do as they like.

“It really is a rock and a hard place thing,” Akers said. “If you tell someone that everything is okay and they come and somehow get this dred virus, it’s like we lied to him. On the other hand, I think people are entitled to make decisions on their own. And to come and visit us and enjoy themselves.”

Akers also told us that he does believe that the coronavirus will come to Branson eventually.

Again, attractions are still open but that could change soon.