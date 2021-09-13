The Heroic 13 Ruck honored the 13 fallen service members who died in Afghanistan

High pressure has been in control over the last few days bringing us lots of sunshine and hotter conditions. That trend will continue as we progress in our second week of September. Highs once again look to surge back into the 90s under an abundance of sunshine. It will be muggier too so expect those feels like temps to be just a little bit higher. A few more clouds develop for our Tuesday as our next storm system gears up out west. This disturbance will move toward us late Tuesday into Wednesday and it will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front looks to move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with more widespread coverage of moisture Tuesday night. With the hotter temps and moisture content in the atmosphere, we will have some instability to work with. A few stronger storms are possible as we do have a Marginal Risk blanketing much of the area. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off storms look to linger through mid-week before this area of low pressure clears the Ozarks Wednesday night. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. In its wake, high pressure builds back in by Thursday and we'll see more sunshine as a result. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the low to mid-90s by as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored.