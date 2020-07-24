The Greene County CARES Act funding advisory board announced

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Greene County Commission announced the newly appointed members of the CARES Act relief fund advisory council at 10 a.m.

There are 31 poeple on the council.

They are community leaders, health care professionals, attorneys, professors, or faculty at local universities, among others.

The commission also announced the funding allotments and application details for the CARES Act grant.

Greene County is getting more than $34-million in relief funding.

A portal will be set up on the Greene County website to show which organizations are receiving money and how much.