The governor explains the role of the National Guard in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri governor explained in more detail the role the national guard is playing in the state of Missouri in his press conference on June 3.

Governor Parson wants Missourians to know the guard is currently being used in a support role and is not being used as a military force, but they can make arrests.

“But we don’t want that to be perceived like we’re going out there putting the National Guard upfront doing a military maneuver of some kind,” said Governor Parson. “They are really there as a support role and to help local law enforcement. This is what we’re doing so every day goes by that we can promote that and ask people to protest peacefully, maybe help us to know when it’s over, and when they say it’s over, go over, and whoever’s left, you know we can deal with that situation.”

Parson said it’s possible as many as 2,000 guard members could be activated in the coming days.