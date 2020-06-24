The Discovery Center scheduled to reopen to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After being closed for 14 weeks, the Discovery Center in Springfield will reopen its doors to the public starting June 27th.

The center transitioned into an emergency childcare facility for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the center reopens, children 3-years-old and older will have to wear a mask.

Though visitors are allowed to return, the Discovery Center will still be operating as a childcare facility for those who need it.

A members-only day is scheduled for June 26th. Visitors are required to reserve a ticket before coming.