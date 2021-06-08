The Discovery Center hosts vaccination event at Bubble Fest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Discovery Center was present at the Health Department News Conference after being a destination for kids during the pandemic and teaching children the science of germs and handwashing.

Back in 2020, the Discovery Center made sure everyone was masked, distanced, and stayed home if they were sick.

“We follow those guidelines and a kid gets sick, we don’t have to cancel camp next week if we follow those guidelines,” said Rob Belvins, the executive director of the Discovery Center. “We get to keep kids coming, we don’t have to make those phone calls, send those e-mails.”

In 2021, a free vaccination clinic will be at the Center’s Bubble Fest event. If you are getting vaccinated, you can bring up to six family members for free admission to Bubble Fest.

The Center said its goal is to make sure this upcoming summer camp session can continue teaching children about heath.

“We’re not going to send somebody out of the Discovery Center if they’re not wearing a mask now, it’s really about personal responsibility at this point, if people are going to come in here, they haven’t been vaccinated, and they’re going to say that they have been and not wear a mask, that’s up to them,” said Blevins.

On Sundays, the Discovery Center is still requiring all visitors to wear masks for kids who are immune-compromised. For example, if a child has cancer, they will be able to come and play at the Discovery Center since everyone else will be wearing a mask.

Bubble Fest will happen on Thursday, June 24-Sunday, June 27.