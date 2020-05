SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hugo, the elephant, is celebrating a birthday at the Dickerson Park Zoo with a giant hurts donut!

Hugo is turning nine years old and celebrating his first birthday at Dickerson Park Zoo.

A pesky peacock swooped by to check out the spread of snacks but it turns out Hugo doesn’t share food.

The Dickerson Park Zoo also gave Hugo boxes filled with hay and carrots.

Happy birthday, Hugo!