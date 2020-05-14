The Clean Missouri amendment is being sent back to the voters

JEFFERSON CITY. Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are hoping the people will do away with a non-partisan state demographer to draw district lines.

legislatures in the House voted on May 13 to send the Clean Missouri amendment back to the people to be voted on this coming November.

If the amendment is voted out, the lines would be drawn by current bipartisan commissions in both the House and Senate.

Joan Gentry, with the League of Woman Voters of Southwest Missouri, says lawmakers are trying to overturn the will of the voters.

Tune in to Ozarks FOX News at 9 p.m. and KOLR10 news at 10 p.m. to hear the full story.