SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is taking bids from individuals or businesses interested in buying surplus property. The city is accepting bids until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

According to a news release from the city, many of the properties were once the site of dangerous buildings that city crews have demolished. Some were forfeited to the city.

The city outlines how it determines how much the property should cost: the price of comparable properties in the neighborhood as well as the investment the city has made in the property are both considerations.

“The City is hoping to recover the costs accrued with the acquisition and maintenance of these properties,” Buyer Todd Cox said in the news release. “In most cases, the revenue from the sale of surplus property goes into the Police and Firefighters Retirement System fund. One of the goals of this program is to encourage the development of affordable housing, which benefits our community. The surplus property program also offers the opportunity for adjacent property owners to invest in their neighborhoods and expand their properties affordably.”

The city wants to sell properties on an individual basis but might award multiple properties to one bidder if it’s in the city’s best interest. To be considered for these properties, bidders must be current on City taxes and have no existing liens on any property currently owned in the city of Springfield.

Anyone who wants to enter a bid should submit to Todd Cox, Buyer, 218 E. Central, Springfield MO 65802. Submitted envelopes should be marked “SALE BID # 068-2022SB Sale of Real Property Group 30.”

The city’s news release has a list of properties up for sale.