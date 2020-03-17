The city of Nixa takes precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Utilities has put a program in place to prevent late fees on bill payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments will still be due for utilities, but late fees will not happen until May 1, 2020.

Paying your utility bill online is also being encouraged by offering a $5 credit in March and in April.

Nixa is taking other precautions to keep locals safe from the virus.

Parks in Nixa are postponing programs through March 31 and plans to resume normal scheduling April 1.

The Spring Break Camp Program will continue but is canceling all field trips.

The Nixa Municipal Court is rescheduling cases set for March 26 hearings to May 14.

The X Center will be closing an hour earlier each day through March 31 and cancel reservations for events and groups of 50+ people.

TotDrop is also canceled until April 1.