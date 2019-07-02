The city council meeting discussed banning sales of tobacco until the age of 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the city council meeting, the council decided tonight to initiate changes to the development code to add owner consent on historic site designations.

Mayor Mcclure introduced this bill after a property in Galloway almost received historic site status against the property owner’s wishes.

And another bill discussed tonight, A bill that bans the sale of any tobacco, nicotine, or vapor products to anyone under 21.

People who spoke out at the meeting were in favor of the bill known as “Tobacco 21.”

The council plans on voting on this issue in two weeks.