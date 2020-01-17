The best young basketball players in the country competing in Springfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some of the best young athletes in the country are putting their basketball skills on display in Springfield.

The Tournament of Champions featured a few Springfield schools, Kickapoo and Greenwood, and a handful of top eight high school programs across the nation.

This tournament has featured players that have gone on to be NBA stars such as John Wall, Ben Simmons and Jason Tatum.

The event began tonight at the JQH Arena and runs through Saturday, Jan. 18.

Watch the video above to see responses from different people at the event Jan. 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories