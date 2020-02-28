The actual meaning behind tornado sirens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Emergency officials in Missouri want to clear up some confusion about tornado sirens.

The State Emergency Management Association shared on social media that those sirens are meant to warn people who are outside during a dangerous weather scenario.

According to the agency, the siren means anyone who is outside should be paying close attention to weather conditions.

If there’s an immediate threat, take shelter. If not, the siren should serve as a warning to go indoors and monitor the weather.

Another important thing to note: The sirens usually sound for about three minutes.

Just because the sirens aren’t sounding doesn’t mean the threat has passed.