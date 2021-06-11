The 43rd Annual Spring Tractor Show begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Farmers, those interested in tractors, and more gathered at the 43rd Annual Spring Tractor Show on Friday, June 11.

Members of the North Arkansas Rusty Wheels Old Engine Club organized the show.

“I’m fascinated with this old equipment,” said Paul Archer, the newest member of the Rusty Wheels. “It’s just a piece of history. It’s something neat for everyone to be able to look back and see where we came from.”

The show runs all day on Saturday, June 12, with a tractor pull scheduled around 1 p.m.