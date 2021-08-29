The 33rd annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race wrapped up Sunday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — After a full week of outdoor events, the 33rd annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race came to an end today.

“Absolutely blessed. We love this industry,” said Tim Kowalski, a hall of fame boat racer, and Tracy Lynn Kowalski, a first-time boat racer.

This is Tim Kowalski’s 32nd year at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

“It’s a speed run. It’s how fast you can run in a 3-quarter mile,” Tim said.

“We ran 80 miles an hour with our boat yesterday, we only hit 77 today, but the water was different today. We felt it was heavier,” said Tim and Tracy.

Thousands of people from all over the country came to watch the race.

“It’s the largest non-sanctioned boat race in the entire country,” said William Holtz, marketing and public relations director at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout.

The goal, according to Holtz, is to raise money for 20 local nonprofits and the fire department.

“Last year, we raised $400,000 for local charities,” Holtz said.

“There are unfortunate children and adults that are disabled and less fortunate,” said Tracy. “They are able to come and enjoy a day where they don’t have to think about their illness or their disability. We just try to give them a little bit of relief and rest.”

But the boat race isn’t the only reason people are out enjoying the lake.

“We love coming out for the shootout, we’ve been coming for gosh, probably eight years,” said Sara Turner, who attended the Shootout. “We get out here, we walk around the docks, we check out the boats, we enjoy swimming on the beach, playing in the water.”

“There’s so much here outside of just the shootout, we have concerts throughout the week,” Holtz said. “We have vendors everywhere, we can go down in the docks, we can see the racers bringing their boat in, doing work on it before they bring it out on the course.”

“It’s a great time for families to get together and spend time outside,” said Turner.

Click here to see this year’s Shootout boat race results