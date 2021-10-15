The 10th annual Man Show Expo heads to the Fairgrounds this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The 10th annual Man Show Expo will be held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

The two-day event kicks off Friday at 3 p.m., runs until 9 p.m. and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

The Man Show is free to attend and has free parking.

Events this weekend include:

Friday:

Meet Tom Trtan as he is live at the Man Show for Ozarks LIVE starting at 3 p.m.

Big Brothers / Big Sisters Silent Auction presented by ATMS Accounting and Tax Management Services. Bid on great items from the vendors at the Man Show Expo in the East Hall.

Enjoy The Ozarks Favorite BBQ from Missouri Mike’s BBQ

Ozark Shoot Don’t Shoot Solutions ACTIVE SHOOTER DEFENSE Simulator in West Hall Seminar Room

Register to win a Liberty Centurion 24 Premium Gun Safe valued at $1200

Register to win a Rockin’ Grill with Speakers from Creative Audio valued at $1500

Saturday:

Enjoy The Ozarks Favorite BBQ from Missouri Mike’s BBQ

Kansas Crossing Casino Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament. No entry fee, must be one of the first 50 folks to enter that morning. First card dealt at Noon. Prizes for the first three places.

Missouri Mike’s HOT WING Roulette Challenge starts at 1 p.m.

Full Armor Tattoo Ugly Tattoo Contest starts at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 16, on the Main Stage.

Play in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Ozarks Cornhole Tournament starting at 2 p.m. in the East Hall

Ozark Shoot Don’t Shoot Solutions ACTIVE SHOOTER DEFENSE Simulator in West Hall Seminar Room

Register to win a Liberty Centurion 24 Premium Gun Safe valued at $1200

Register to win a Rockin’ Grill with Speakers from Creative Audio valued at $1500

Big Brothers / Big Sisters Silent Auction presented by ATMS Accounting and Tax Management Services. Bid on great items from the vendors at the Man Show Expo – Ends at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the Man Show, click here.