SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms.

Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, on Feb. 28, 2022, Hutcherson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

A Howell County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Hutcherson, who was driving a 1999 silver Dodge Ram pickup, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Highway 14 on Oct. 3, 2020. Hutcherson, who did not have a valid driver’s license, had failed to stop at a stop sign.

Hutcherson was found with a gun in his back pocket and two more guns in the vehicle. A clear bag that contained four hypodermic syringes, approximately 54 grams of methamphetamine and a small bag of marijuana was also found.

According to the release, under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Hutcherson has three prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance, two prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and two prior felony convictions for theft, as well as prior felony convictions for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, distributing methamphetamine in a correctional facility, and distributing, manufacturing, or producing a controlled substance.