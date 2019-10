THAYER, Mo. — According to the West Plains Daily Quill, the Thayer High School assistant coach died on Saturday, Sept, 28.

Bryan Tate, 26, was with family on his way to see a football game when he suffered what was described as a medical emergency.

Tate was taken to a hospital in Hannibal and was pronounced deceased at 2:30 p.m.

The daily quill article says schools were not in session on Monday, Sept. 30, and there will be extra counseling and staff available to students when school resumes.