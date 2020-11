SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in 5K happened in Springfield Thursday, Nov. 26.

Participants walked or ran their own 5K route in order to keep others safe from COVID-19.

Anyone who registered got a long-sleeve T-shirt and a race bib.

If you did register, you have until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28, to submit your time and pictures to the Park Board’s website.