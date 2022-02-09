SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield restaurant Thai Express announced they will be moving to Republic Road last year, but due to complications the opening date keeps getting pushed.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s a really nice building,” manager James Tran said. He says the new location will be at 2113 West Republic Road.

Tran says he knows Thai Express’ long-time customers will be upset they are moving south, but the opportunity was just too good to pass up.

“I know Patrick deep down wants to open up, try to come back up to the north side,” says Tran. “But for now, we’re taking one step at a time.” He says the pandemic showed that their growth in business and support in the community helped make the decision for a larger location.

Owner Patrick Nett tried to announce the opening of the new location in October 2021, but due to delays with Springfield permits, inspections, and changes in protocol.

“It kept happening over and over again,” says Tran. “Every time we had a good idea of when (they can open) another problem pops up. We don’t want to rush it. We want to do it right.”

Tran says there aren’t many hurdles left. He says it’s just inspections on the kitchen and hopes to be finished by the end of February or early March.

“You didn’t hear that from me though,” laughed Tran.