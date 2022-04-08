SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thai Express has stood on the corner of Grand Street and Glenstone Avenue, but with plans to change location in the works since October 2021.

That change is finally coming.

The restaurant will be opening on Thursday, April 21, on 2113 W. Republic Road, the business announced in a Facebook post.

The move has come later than anticipated largely due to delays with permits, inspections and changes in protocol. Now, the business said there are zero hurdles blocking the way of opening.