Texas man charged in Wright County shooting

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Texas has been charged after fire shots at a home near Norwood, Missouri.

Elliot Evans of Los Fresnos, Texas has been charged with:

Unlawful use of a weapon

Second-degree assault

Armed criminal action

According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday night when deputies got a call from someone saying he was just shot at by someone in a truck driving down the road.

A Wright County deputy drove to the scene on Johnson Road, northwest of Norwood. Authorities say the deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the victim. The victim told the deputy that he heard a loud truck pass by for the second time when he was inside his house.

“He walked outside onto his porch and turned the light on. He stated the truck shut the lights off and rolled down the hill to a stop. He advised after the first shot he walked to the edge of the porch. He then heard a bullet “zip past him.” He stated he ran to the shadows behind the truck and heard four or five more shots,” the release states.

While on the scene, the deputy heard strange noises coming from the field near the house; he then asked the residents if he could drive around the property. Not long after, the deputy found a gray Ford truck with Texas registration. Inside the truck, the deputy found a black semi-auto pistol lying in the seat, brown holster and magazine lying in the driver’s side floorboard.

Authorities say the deputy heard a male’s voice nearby coming from a dirt road. The deputy then saw Evans walking towards him and arrested Evans.

Evans is being held in the Wright County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary and bond hearing have been scheduled for October 21st.