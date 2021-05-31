Texas County woman sentenced for battle axe attack on fiancé over not making chicken for dinner

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– A woman from Success has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after she was accused of attacking her fiancé with a battle axe because he didn’t make chicken for dinner.

Texas County Judge John Begar issued the sentence on Friday after Lisa Zaemisch, 36, plead guilty on a felony charge of first-degree domestic assault. The possibility for parole is available if Zaemisch completes a 120-day treatment program during shock time in prison.

According to a probably cause statement, Zaemisch attacked the victim after he brought home sausage dogs for dinner and told her he would let her know when dinner was ready.

Zaemisch got a battle axe and hit the victim in the right arm, making a one-inch cut just above the elbow, prosecutors said.

Police described seeing blood on the axe and a trail of blood from the doorway of the bedroom, to the kitchen and then to the bathroom where Zaemisch was found lying in a bed beside a battle axe and a handgun.

Police documents said the victim had three stitches in his muscle and four on the outside of his arm to close the wound.

If Zaemisch successfully complete the 120-day program, she will be on probation.