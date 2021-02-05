Texas County woman hits fiancee with battle axe over not making chicken for dinner

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A victim was attacked by a battle axe wielded by their fiancee. The victim said they were attacked because they didn’t make chicken for dinner.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has brought home sausage dogs for dinner and told their fiancee, Lisa Zaemisch, they would let her know when dinner was ready.

Zaemisch got the battle axe and hit the victim in the right arm making a one inch cut just above the elbow.

When police arrived, they described seeing Zaemisch through a bedroom window. Police eventually got inside the home and found her lying in a bed beside a battle axe and a handgun.

Police described seeing blood on the axe and a trail of blood from the doorway to the bedroom to the kitchen and then to the bathroom.

Zaemisch said she didn’t want to make any statements. She was handcuffed by police and taken to the Texas County Jail for a 24-hour hold

Police documents said the victim got three stitches in his muscle and four on the outside of his arm to close the wound.

According to police, the victim plans to press charges and get a restraining order against Zaemisch. She is facing one charge of domestic assault.