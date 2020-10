TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.- Missouri Highway Patrol Troop G posted Thursday that a temporary bridge has closed because of heavy rainfall.

According to a tweet, the bridge is on MO Highway 17 just south of MO Highway 137.

Mo 17 south of Mo 137 in Texas County is closed for an undetermined amount of time. High water damaged a temporary bridge there. pic.twitter.com/nXIl29SvzW — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) October 29, 2020

The post says the bridge will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Ozarks First Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner says Texas County has seen between 3-5 inches of rain since Monday.