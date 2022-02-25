HOUSTON, Mo. – The County Commissioners and Texas County Sheriff plan to hold a series of public meetings throughout Texas County to provide information about the 3/8 of one cent ballot issue.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office and Texas County Commissioners will be hosting an information meeting about the county law enforcement sales tax on March 11, 2022, at 6:30 PM in the multi-purpose room of the Texas County Justice Center.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey will be presenting information about the ballot issue and available to answer questions, along with the commissioners.

According to the Houston Herald, Sheriff Lindsey said ways the funds would be utilized include, addressing the low-pay problem with raises for all officers, adding a couple of deputies, maintaining and improving the department’s fleet, and increased, better training.