HOUSTON, MO. – The Texas County Memorial Hospital is hosting a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine drive-thru clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The clinic will be at Drury University Parking Lot of the Old Lee Building, 204 W. Spruce Street, Houston, Mo. from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Online registration is required.

A private event code is required for registration. That code is 63711.

You will also need to bring your insurance card with you.