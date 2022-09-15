CABOOL, Mo. – A Texas County man has been arrested after a victim was found and transported to a hospital with a large cut on his face.

On Wednesday, September 14, the 61-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by air in serious condition after deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and later arrested48-year-old David C. Strunk as a suspect. Strunk admitted to striking the victim with a sword.

Strunk is being held at the Texas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.