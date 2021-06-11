Texas County man ruled competent to stand in trial for the death of a woman in 2018

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Cabool was deemed competent to stand on trial this week for a murder he committed in 2018.

Court records say 55-year-old Kenneth Clark is scheduled to appear in court again in August. Clark is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and kidnapping.

In August 2018, Clark killed 56-year-old Susan J. Campbell of Cabool then attempted to kill himself. Clark forced Campbell into a car against her will in a Walmart parking lot.

After an investigation, officers believe the two were former lovers, and Clark had tracked Campbell in the parking lot, but the woman had a restraining order against Clark because she believed he was violent.

Eventually, police were called to Walt’s Convenience Store in Roby where they found Campbell dead of a gunshot wound and Clark alive but injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer involved in this case believes Clark planned this event and rented a car to actively stalk Campbell and take her out of the city to kill her.

