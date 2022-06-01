TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Cabool man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and second-degree statutory rape Tuesday.

A Texas county deputy had opened an investigation into allegations of sexual conduct between William Mark Jarrett and a juvenile female on April 7, 2022.

The Sheriff’s department said the male admitted to the allegations during the investigation. A probable cause statement was submitted, and an arrest warrant was issued for Jarrett. The Sheriff’s office believed Jarrett was working out the state and considered him a fugitive on the arrest warrant.

According to the Cabool Police Department, an officer located Jarrett and arrested him on the Texas County Warrant on May 31, 2022. Jarrett has been charged with first-degree rape and second-degree statutory rape. He was held in the Texas county jail.