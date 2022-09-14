Tristan Leier was arrested Sept. 13 on suspicion of statutory rape and other charges.

HOUSTON, Mo. – A 20-year-old man from Houston, Missouri is facing four charges related to sex crimes against two children. The Texas County Sheriff said Tristan Leier met the victims on a county road in July.

The Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation in late August after Leier was accused of having inappropriate contact with someone younger than 14 and someone younger than 17. Investigators interviewed the victims who said they met Leier in the Summersville area.

Leier was arrested Tuesday at a home in Houston, Missouri.

Leier is charged with:

Statutory rape or attempted rape of a person younger than 14

Statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy of a person younger than 14

Two counts of child molestation of a child younger than 17, with the offender more than four years older

Leier’s bond has been set at $400,000.