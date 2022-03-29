TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies in Texas County are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Monday night.

A news release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Pine Flat Drive near Eunice. Deputies found the body of 31-year-old Nikki Goodchild. Her body had apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is active and no suspects are in custody.

The Texas County Sheriff said while there is no specific threat to the community, people who live in the area of Pine Plat Drive should take some safety precautions. The Sheriff recommended locking doors and vehicles, and said people who live in the area should not answer the door if they aren’t expecting company.