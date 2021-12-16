Testing opportunities to combat holiday surge of COVID-19 cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, MO– As the year winds down and omicron fears rise, testing and vaccination are being encouraged by the Greene-County Health Department. Especially after the 20 percent increase in covid cases locally post Thanksgiving.

The GCHD will be holding daily vaccination opportunities and a Celebrate Safely Testing Event on December 22 and 23 for the community over the holidays.

According to a press release, This event will be held at The Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Road (the old Toys R Us) in Springfield from 7am to 12 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. The PCR tests are administered via throat swab and results should be available the same day as testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Bucket Blitz

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now