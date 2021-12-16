Testing opportunities to combat holiday surge of COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MO– As the year winds down and omicron fears rise, testing and vaccination are being encouraged by the Greene-County Health Department. Especially after the 20 percent increase in covid cases locally post Thanksgiving.

The GCHD will be holding daily vaccination opportunities and a Celebrate Safely Testing Event on December 22 and 23 for the community over the holidays.

According to a press release, This event will be held at The Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield Road (the old Toys R Us) in Springfield from 7am to 12 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211. The PCR tests are administered via throat swab and results should be available the same day as testing.