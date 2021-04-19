Test results from Marshfield wastewater indicate possible increase of COVID-19 transmission

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– Test results from community sewershed surveillance in Marshfield indicate a possible increase of COVID-19 transmission.

During the first week in April, the Missouri Health Department and Senior Services (DHSS) saw an increasing trend in concentrations of COVID-19 genetic fragments in wastewater from Marshfield sewersheds.

DHSS and the Webster County Health Unit encourage residents to attend an upcoming free testing event.

Testing in Marshfield will be held on Wednesday, April 21, and April 28, at the Webster County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No registration is required.

For this event and other free community testing events in Missouri, click here.