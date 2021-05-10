Tent Theatre returns to MSU with a three-show lineup after pandemic hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University has announced the return of its Tent Theatre program this summer.

The Theatre went on a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The summer 2021 season will consist of three shows, two live and one virtual.

Those shows are:

Beehive: The 60s Musical, June 16-19 (live and online) – This jukebox musical tells the loose-knit story of six young women coming of age to the vibrant soundtrack of the 60s.

The 39 Steps, June 23-26 (live and online) – Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1935 film and John Buchan’s 1915 novel on which it was based.

The Secret Garden, June 29-July 3 (online only) – An enchanting musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children’s book, “The Secret Garden.”

The University says these shows share a common theme: Staying Power, which means the relevance, resilience and reinvention of classic music and stories, and of theatre itself.

“For this season, we picked shows we hope will lift up everyone’s spirits and put a smile on their faces,” said Mark Templeton, managing director of theatre and dance at Missouri State.

Typically held in a tent outside of Craig Hall, the performances will be relocated to the Craig Hall Coger Theatre due to the construction of a permanent theater known as the John Goodman Amphitheatre. The amphitheater will debut in 2022.

All shows this summer will start at 8 p.m., and attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Click here for ticket prices, parking information, and more.