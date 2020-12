SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been 10 years since an EF-3 tornado reaching around 500 yards wide touched down at Fort Leonard Wood.

The National Weather Service said the tornado’s destruction path lasted more than seven minutes and the damage was confined to the army base.

Several homes were destroyed and a water treatment plant lost its second story.

More tornados touched down in Missouri on Dec. 31, 2010, and killed two people north of Rolla and two others near the town of Lecona in Dent County.