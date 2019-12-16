Temperatures continue to drop throughout the day causing concern for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With temperatures expected to go below freezing tonight, MoDOT wants to remind drivers to drive carefully.

Some things to look out for on the freeway include trying to avoid the left lane if possible. Due to the number of plow trucks available, a lot of times the left lane will not be plowed, leaving it extremely slick and wet.

And if you’re planning on being out late tonight or early tomorrow morning, there is a possibility of black ice, since anything that’s wet tonight is probably going to freeze.

If you don’t have a garage and have to leave your car out overnight tonight, make sure you give yourself more time in the morning to thaw out your car. And when you’re driving, make sure to slow down, buckle up, and put the phone down.

For more about traffic safety and safety tips, visit https://www.modot.org/safety. There’s also the traffic cam map that people can go look for live road conditions at https://www.ozarkstraffic.com/.