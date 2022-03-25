SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozarks is full of inspiring entrepreneurs, but rarely do business owners get their start in second grade. Twin eight-year-olds Ella and Aria Sappington have started The Shade, where they design, deliver and set up custom party tent rentals.

The Shade is not just a business, it also has big plans to do good for other kids.

The girls told their mom, Brandy, their desire to start a business. Brandy was all for their big idea. She had two conditions; it had to be bigger than themselves, and they had to be able to do the work by themselves.

“I’m not going to do it for you,” laughs Brandy, “You have to be able to do the whole thing. So we looked at some ideas.”

“It actually took a few days to figure out which one we wanted,” explains Aria Sappington.

“Because we wanted to think very hard into it to make the right choice,” says Ella cheerfully.

The girls decided on a custom party rental business. They decided they wanted to donate one party a month to local foster kids.

“They go through a lot of sad times missing their families and we just want to make them happy,” says Ella.

The girls have thought of everything. Party favors, balloons, garland, you name it. When our photographer Timmy requested a pony, they couldn’t fulfill that request. But, like any good business owner, they could offer something even better.

“We have unicorn tents!”

