SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For many growing up in the Ozarks, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils is the soundtrack of their youth.

They took the music world by storm in 1972, making this their 50th anniversary as a band. The admittedly quirky band has been sharing stories and pictures from their five decades, but one photo in particular caught our attention: the band recording a song in a locker room.

In 1978, the Daredevils had completed a soundcheck for their concert in McDonald Arena on Missouri State’s campus. Band members John Dillon and Ruell Chappell remember the day well.

“We were in here, you know, using the facilities and remarking about the echo,” recalls Chappell.

One of the bandmates had what seemed like a crazy idea. Why not record a live song right here, in the locker room?

“Somebody suggested, my gosh, this would be great for an acoustic number.”

Ruell Chappell thought the idea was a little strange, “I thought, this could be the silliest thing I have ever seen in my life.”

Silly or not, it didn’t stop them from doing it. After all, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils are known for a career done their own way.

“Next thing you know, we went to the track and said, ‘run a bunch of cords in here and get some mics in here, we love the echo,’” laughs Dillon.

The band was in the process of recording a live album, aptly named “It’s Alive”. The label provided them with a mobile recording studio.

It was a nice truck, recalls Chappell, “We’ve got this huge truck and the decision was made to record in the bathroom.”

The Daredevils recorded the song Satisfied Mind, a cover of a piece they rearranged from another Ozarks legend, Porter Wagoner.

“People spend millions of dollars trying to get this echo, and here it is, in the locker room of the McDonald Arena on (Southwest Missouri State’s) campus,” Chappell said.

The band is in the middle of playing shows for the 50th Anniversary reunion. You can see a full list of their schedule on their website: EVENTS — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.